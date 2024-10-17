Alhamra Holds 75th BoG Meeting To Review Ongoing Projects
Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2024 | 09:43 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The 75th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) was chaired by Chairman BoG Razi Ahmed, here on Thursday.
Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid presented the agenda, which included discussions on promoting literary and cultural development in Pakistan. Key decisions focused on enhancing connections with local culture and improving governance.
The board also reviewed plans for ongoing projects and discussed the recent participation in an exhibition at the Qatar Museum, which received positive feedback.
Members, including notable figures like Sohail Warraich, Hammad Ghaznavi, Salima Hashmi, Sofia Baidar, Abbas Tabish, Dr. Neelam Naz, Shahid Nadeem, Qaiser Sharif, Adnan Bashir, Shahzad Ali from Finance Department and others shared their suggestions, reaffirming their commitment to advancing arts and culture in the community.
