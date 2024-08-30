Open Menu

Alhamra Holds Guitar And Violin Concert

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) The Alhamra ignited the stage with an exceptional guitar and violin concert. The event was a celebration of artistry, heritage and Alhamra's unwavering commitment to nurturing and showcasing talent.

The academy supervisor and the event's host, Ms. Naveen Rooma, warmly welcomed the guests and emphasised Alhamra's relentless dedication to providing the public with high-quality cultural experiences. She highlighted the academy's focus on practical and theoretical aspects of music education, underscoring its efforts to preserve and promote rare musical instruments gradually fading from the public eye.

Ms. Naveen Rooma said the young artists, brimming with emotion and pride, described the experience of performing at Alhamra as a profound honour that not only bolstered their confidence but also deepened their connection to their craft. They praised Alhamra as an invaluable institution, with its academy as a treasured artistic knowledge and training trove.

The concert featured unforgettable performances by the legendary Sajjad Tafu and well-regarded violinist Abdul Wahab, whose mastery left the audience in awe.

Alhamra Academy's emerging stars also delivered captivating performances that touched hearts and showcased the academy's exceptional training.

Chairman Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid said that Alhamra is fully committed to preserving and promoting our rich musical heritage. The concert showcases established legends and promising emerging talent and is a testament to our dedication to fostering the arts and providing the public with culturally enriching experiences.

The evening also paid homage to the giants of Pakistan's music industry, with Sajjad Tafu delivering stunning renditions of classics composed by legends such as Master Inayat, Master Abdul Rehman, Akhtar Hussain, and M. Ashraf. Abdul Wahab's violin performance served as a testament to the enduring legacy of his craft, with Alhamra playing a crucial role in keeping this tradition alive. The performances by Farah Kamran, Zain, Amjad Khan, and others were the final touches that made the night an unforgettable musical extravaganza.

