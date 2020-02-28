UrduPoint.com
Alhamra Holds 'Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain' Session

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 09:06 PM

The 6th session of "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" was held at the Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :The 6th session of "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" was held at the Alhamra Arts Centre, The Mall, on Friday.

Renowned film, television actress Seemi Raheel was the guest speaker at the session, who shared her life experiences about her journey with the audience.

Seemi said that she performed positive role always. She added that young people were much capable in the field of acting, adding that she worked for betterment of society.

She told the younger generation, "Do your job honestly because this is the most important thing in your life to get true success.

" Seemi Raheel thanked and appreciated the initiative taken by Chairperson Lahore Arts Council Muneeza Hashmi.

Chairperson board of Governors, Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Muneeza Hashmi said that Seemi Raheel was a senior actress, who worked hard throughout her career, and her acting was fantastic. She also thanked her for attending the event.

Executive Director Alhamra Ather Ali Khan said that Seemi Raheel's acting was unique due to her different style.

The session was enjoyed by a good number of audience.

