Alhamra Honors Ustad Allah Bakhsh

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Alhamra honors Ustad Allah Bakhsh

Alhamra Art Museum organized an artist talk to honor the globally renowned artist Ustad Allah Bakhsh for his invaluable contributions to the art world, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Alhamra Art Museum organized an artist talk to honor the globally renowned artist Ustad Allah Bakhsh for his invaluable contributions to the art world, here on Thursday.

The event featured esteemed artist Dr Ajaz Anwar, who delivered an insightful discussion on the art and personality of Ustad Allah Bakhsh.

The session attracted many young artists, who were deeply interested in learning about Ustad Allah Bakhsh's work.

Dr. Ajaz Anwar shared insights into the hidden gems within Ustad Allah Bakhsh's art, aiding the attendees in appreciating his masterpieces. He noted Ustad Allah Bakhsh's exceptional skill using watercolors and his habit of attending other artists' exhibitions. Additionally, he was praised for his remarkable calligraphy.

Alhamra Executive Director Sarah Rashid and Director of Programmes Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari were also present.

