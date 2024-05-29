Open Menu

Alhamra Hosts 27th Theatre Festival

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council is hosting its 27th 10-day Alhamra Theatre Festival, an event that stands out as a significant cultural and literary milestone.

This year's festival is dedicated to presenting plays that tackle contemporary social issues, offering audiences a window into the complexities of life through dramatic storytelling.

On the second day, the Noratan Theatre Group showcased 'Hua Kuch Yoon', a play penned by Shahid Pasha. This performance focused on obedience, underscoring the adverse consequences of neglecting parental guidance. The narrative struck a chord with the audience, emphasising respect and prioritising family.

Executive Director of Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, praised the festival's mission and said, "Artists, writers, and intellectuals play a crucial role in promoting high societal and moral values.

Our identity and cultural heritage are deeply rooted in knowledge, literature, and the fine arts."

The festival has drawn substantial crowds, with numerous attendees flocking to Alhamra to witness diverse socially relevant performances. The event will continue until June 6, providing an extended opportunity for the public to engage with and reflect on the powerful messages conveyed through these plays.

By blending compelling narratives with social critique, the Alhamra Theatre Festival continues to captivate and inspire audiences, reinforcing its status as a vital element of Lahore's cultural scene.

