Alhamra Hosts Christmas Celebrations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 06:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, organised a heartwarming Christmas celebration filled with joy and goodwill.

The event featured cutting a Christmas cake, decorating a Christmas tree, praying for the nation’s prosperity and warm wishes for the Christian community. Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, and other Alhamra officers and staff participated in the festivities.

Chairman Razi Ahmed extended early Christmas greetings to Christian employees, emphasizing, “This festival is a time to express love, brotherhood, and unity.

Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to protecting minority rights, adding, “Christian employees play a vital role in the development of our country. Sharing each other’s joys multiplies happiness.”

The Christian employees expressed gratitude and said, “Alhamra has always shown us immense love and respect. We are thankful to the administration, and such initiatives boost our motivation to work.”

The celebration underscored Alhamra’s dedication to fostering inclusivity and spreading the message of harmony and mutual respect.

