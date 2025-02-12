Alhamra hosts classical music evening

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) organised a classical music evening with renowned vocalist Chand Khan and his ensemble.

The event, attended by a large audience, celebrated the timeless charm of classical melodies.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Alhamra, Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, emphasized Alhamra’s commitment to preserving and promoting Pakistan’s classical music heritage. He highlighted the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts' pivotal role in nurturing young talent and providing a platform for classical musicians to flourish.

"Alhamra remains at the forefront of fostering classical music. Through these events, we revive our musical traditions and offer emerging artists an opportunity to showcase their talent," said Mr. Kazmi.

The performance of Chand Khan, the son of Ustad Hussain Bakhsh Gullu, captivated the audience, inspiring young artists and reaffirming Alhamra’s role as a cultural hub for classical music lovers.