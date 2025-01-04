Open Menu

Alhamra Hosts Classical Music Event

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 04, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Alhamra hosts classical music event

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) The Alhamra Arts Council set the stage for a vibrant evening of classical music, celebrating the richness of Eastern melodies.

The Alhamra’s spokesperson told media on Saturday that the event featured renowned vocalist Ghulam Abbas as the guest of honour, warmly received with a bouquet by Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi.

The highlight of the evening was the exceptional performances by instructors and emerging artists from the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts. Well-regarded Sitar and Tabla maestros Ustad Saleem and Shahid Ali Khan captivated the audience with their masterful renditions. World-renowned sarangi player Zohaib Hassan added an enchanting touch, leaving the audience spellbound with his unparalleled artistry.

Chairman BOG Razi Ahmed remarked, "Alhamra is deeply committed to nurturing classical music. Under the guidance of expert instructors, the Academy is preserving and propagating this invaluable art form.

Instruments like sitar and Tabla hold fundamental significance in Eastern music, and their revival is a monumental task we proudly undertake."

Executive Director Alhamra Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi highlighted the historical importance of traditional Eastern instruments, stating, "The Alhamra Academy has taken on the responsibility of safeguarding and transmitting these timeless musical traditions to future generations. We are privileged to have a wealth of experienced instructors dedicated to this mission."

The event was masterfully hosted by Naveen Roma, whose unique style added charm to the evening. The packed auditorium resonated with continuous applause as the audience celebrated the exceptional talent and dedication of the performers.

With this spectacular beginning to the new year, Alhamra has set the tone for a series of vibrant cultural programs and festivals, promising unforgettable experiences for art enthusiasts in the days ahead.

Related Topics

Music Roma Media Event From

Recent Stories

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

Gold prices fall in local, international markets

5 minutes ago
 Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new go ..

Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government

22 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message pro ..

Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..

37 minutes ago
 Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial ser ..

Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

52 minutes ago
 Poland takes over EU presidency

Poland takes over EU presidency

1 hour ago
 Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru

4 hours ago
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian ..

UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza

4 hours ago
 Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

Heatwave descends on south-east Australia

5 hours ago
 First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parch ..

First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..

5 hours ago
 Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres

6 hours ago
 Italy's gas reserves near 80%

Italy's gas reserves near 80%

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan