Alhamra Hosts Drum Circle
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2024 | 06:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Alhamra Arts Council hosted an energetic event, Drum Circle, which drew a large crowd of young participants who showcased their talents and enjoyed the experience, here on Saturday.
Chairman Alhamra, Razi Ahmed, made a special appearance, sitting alongside the youth in the ground to watch the performances and encourage them.
Renowned Pakistani artist Ali Darbuka, accompanied by his fellow performers, mesmerized the audience with the rhythmic beats of the dhol.
Executive Director Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, highlighted the program's purpose, stating that it aims to provide opportunities for young people to contribute to the country's cultural development.
Ali Darbuka, a distinguished disciple of Pakistan’s renowned Tafu family, captivated the audience with his fusion of darbuka and dhol beats, enriching the evening’s charm. The magical rhythm of the dhol created a hypnotic effect, with unique melodious tunes offering a delightful auditory experience.
The attendees were spellbound by the enchanting essence of Darbuka’s performance, with the youth swaying to the pulsating drumbeats. The harmonious blend of sound, rhythm, and emotion offered a soulful journey, winning everyone’s hearts.
Alhamra continues to be a premier institution providing quality entertainment and consistently meeting public expectations.
