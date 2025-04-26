Alhamra hosts enchanting sarangi, violin concert

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) staged a spellbinding Sarangi and Violin Concert, celebrating the delicate harmonies of two of South Asia’s most soulful classical instruments.

Renowned sarangi maestro Zohaib Hassan and celebrated violinist Abdul Wahab enthralled the audience with their masterful and emotive performances.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed graced the event with his presence, personally meeting the artists and applauding their outstanding talent.

Speaking on the occasion, he lauded the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts for its significant contributions to nurturing excellence across various disciplines, particularly in sarangi and violin.

Alhamra Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi emphasized the vital role of the Alhamra Academy in the development of Pakistan’s music industry.

“We are committed to providing young artists with golden opportunities to refine and showcase their talents,” he said. Kazmi further described the evening as “a beautiful symphony of soft, melancholic sarangi strains intertwined with the tender melodies of the violin.”

Adding depth to the performances, Ustad Dadu Khan on tabla, Asghar Ali Shirazi on keyboard, and Atif Ali on drums enriched the musical experience with rhythmic brilliance.

A large and appreciative audience attended the event, celebrating a night that honored the timeless magic of classical music and reaffirmed Alhamra’s enduring commitment to promoting Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage.