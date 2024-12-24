Alhamra Hosts Exhibition To Mark Quaid-e-Azam's Birth Anniversary
Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, organised a spectacular art exhibition
to honour the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.
The event attracted participants from across the city and showcased
22 exceptional works of art.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Information and Culture
Azma Bokhari, along with Secretary for Information and Culture, Tahir Raza
Hamdani, renowned artist R.M. Naeem, Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed, Chairman
Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi.
The event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with many attendees expressing
their love and admiration for Quaid-e-Azam through art. The displayed artworks
received high praise from visitors, reflecting the passion and creativity of the
participating artists.
To encourage artistic expression further, the exhibition featured a contest
in which awards were presented to the top three artists. In addition to cash
prizes, certificates of appreciation were also distributed.
Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed said: “The exhibition is a heartfelt tribute to
Quaid-e-Azam and an effort to inspire future generations through the power
of art."
Tuqeer Haider Kazmi added, “Art can connect hearts and today’s exhibition
reflects the deep respect and love our nation holds for Quaid-e-Azam. Alhamra
is proud to provide a platform for such meaningful expressions.”
