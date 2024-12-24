Open Menu

Alhamra Hosts Exhibition To Mark Quaid-e-Azam's Birth Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 24, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, organised a spectacular art exhibition

to honour the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The event attracted participants from across the city and showcased

22 exceptional works of art.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Information and Culture

Azma Bokhari, along with Secretary for Information and Culture, Tahir Raza

Hamdani, renowned artist R.M. Naeem, Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed, Chairman

Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi.

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with many attendees expressing

their love and admiration for Quaid-e-Azam through art. The displayed artworks

received high praise from visitors, reflecting the passion and creativity of the

participating artists.

To encourage artistic expression further, the exhibition featured a contest

in which awards were presented to the top three artists. In addition to cash

prizes, certificates of appreciation were also distributed.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed said: “The exhibition is a heartfelt tribute to

Quaid-e-Azam and an effort to inspire future generations through the power

of art."

Tuqeer Haider Kazmi added, “Art can connect hearts and today’s exhibition

reflects the deep respect and love our nation holds for Quaid-e-Azam. Alhamra

is proud to provide a platform for such meaningful expressions.”

More Stories From Pakistan