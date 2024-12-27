Alhamra Hosts Insightful Session On Maulana Rumi's Timeless Masnavi
Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, in collaboration with Kitab Club, organised a thought-provoking session on Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi's visionary work, Masnavi.
The event featured a distinguished lecture by renowned scholar Dr. Pir Tariq Sharif Zada, illuminating Rumi's profound philosophy and timeless teachings. The initiative, part of Alhamra & Kitab Club's mission to revive a culture of reading, marked its first session by focusing on Maulana Rumi's masterpiece Masnavi. These literary gatherings promise to be a unique step in fostering intellectual and cultural enlightenment.
Dr. Pir Tariq Sharif Zada's reflections on Maulana Rumi's life and teachings captivated the audience. Highlighting Rumi's central theme of divine love, he remarked, "Maulana Rumi delves into the depths of love, spiritual guidance, and the discovery of moments filled with knowledge and wisdom.
He further said his teachings remind us that while there are countless paths to God, the one he chose—the path of love for His creation—is the most cherished."
Quoting Rumi, Dr Sharif Zada emphasized, "The essence of my life is summarized in three phrases: 'I was raw, I refined,' and 'I was burned.' The most powerful way to avoid evil is to surround oneself with good friends who have turned their hearts toward God."
Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi lauded the initiative, stating, "This new series will not only introduce people to essential and impactful books but also reflect Lahore's literary heritage and Alhamra's enduring love for literature."
The session set the tone for a broader initiative to celebrate intellectual discourse, foster a deeper appreciation for literary classics, and reaffirm Alhamra's role as the cultural heart of Lahore.
Recent Stories
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR53 seconds ago
-
Man unleashes dog on lender2 minutes ago
-
Distillery unearthed, two bootleggers arrested3 minutes ago
-
Alhamra hosts insightful session on Maulana Rumi's timeless Masnavi3 minutes ago
-
Woman, child killed in Karachi accident3 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests 'ringleader' of human trafficking racket13 minutes ago
-
Awareness seminar on balanced diet & healthy lifestyle held13 minutes ago
-
Training for e-procurement held at IUB13 minutes ago
-
Servant kills woman22 minutes ago
-
Power pilferers nabbed22 minutes ago
-
Motorway police trainee officers visit PSCA23 minutes ago
-
FIA foils human trafficking attempt at Multan airport23 minutes ago