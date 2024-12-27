Open Menu

Alhamra Hosts Insightful Session On Maulana Rumi's Timeless Masnavi

Umer Jamshaid Published December 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Alhamra hosts insightful session on Maulana Rumi's timeless Masnavi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, in collaboration with Kitab Club, organised a thought-provoking session on Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi's visionary work, Masnavi.

The event featured a distinguished lecture by renowned scholar Dr. Pir Tariq Sharif Zada, illuminating Rumi's profound philosophy and timeless teachings. The initiative, part of Alhamra & Kitab Club's mission to revive a culture of reading, marked its first session by focusing on Maulana Rumi's masterpiece Masnavi. These literary gatherings promise to be a unique step in fostering intellectual and cultural enlightenment.

Dr. Pir Tariq Sharif Zada's reflections on Maulana Rumi's life and teachings captivated the audience. Highlighting Rumi's central theme of divine love, he remarked, "Maulana Rumi delves into the depths of love, spiritual guidance, and the discovery of moments filled with knowledge and wisdom.

He further said his teachings remind us that while there are countless paths to God, the one he chose—the path of love for His creation—is the most cherished."

Quoting Rumi, Dr Sharif Zada emphasized, "The essence of my life is summarized in three phrases: 'I was raw, I refined,' and 'I was burned.' The most powerful way to avoid evil is to surround oneself with good friends who have turned their hearts toward God."

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi lauded the initiative, stating, "This new series will not only introduce people to essential and impactful books but also reflect Lahore's literary heritage and Alhamra's enduring love for literature."

The session set the tone for a broader initiative to celebrate intellectual discourse, foster a deeper appreciation for literary classics, and reaffirm Alhamra's role as the cultural heart of Lahore.

