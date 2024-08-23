Alhamra hosts insightful session with Firdous Jamal

The Lahore Arts Council continues to innovate with a series of literary and artistic gatherings that have gained immense popularity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council continues to innovate with a series of literary and artistic gatherings that have gained immense popularity.

Recently, Alhamra hosted a captivating session at Alhamra Adabi Baithak with the renowned artist Firdous Jamal, who shared his extensive journey in the performing arts.

Iconic actor Firdous Jamal reflected on his long-standing association with Alhamra, recounting that his career took off with the play "Ulti Seedhi" and encompassed numerous dramas, creating an unforgettable journey. He emphasized that theatre is the lifeblood of Lahore, with Alhamra at its core, making every visit to the venue a cherished memory. Speaking on acting, Jamal remarked, "Fools and actors are born, not made." He further noted that while success and failure are inherent in life, Alhamra, despite its limited resources, has consistently maintained its unique standing.

Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid commented on Alhamra's efforts to engage the younger generation with the experiences of legendary artists through these literary sessions. She highlighted that the purpose of such gatherings is to acquaint the youth with their artists while promoting the arts and their creators. She praised Firdous Jamal as one of Pakistan's most distinguished artists, whose work is highly regarded internationally.

Participants in the session commended Lahore's unparalleled status in the theatre world and lauded Alhamra for upholding this tradition. They recognized Alhamra's role in organizing programs on literary, reformative, and societal issues as a practical contribution to social improvement. Naveen Roma hosted the event.