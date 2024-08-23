Alhamra Hosts Insightful Session With Firdous Jamal
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM
The Lahore Arts Council continues to innovate with a series of literary and artistic gatherings that have gained immense popularity
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council continues to innovate with a series of literary and artistic gatherings that have gained immense popularity.
Recently, Alhamra hosted a captivating session at Alhamra Adabi Baithak with the renowned artist Firdous Jamal, who shared his extensive journey in the performing arts.
Iconic actor Firdous Jamal reflected on his long-standing association with Alhamra, recounting that his career took off with the play "Ulti Seedhi" and encompassed numerous dramas, creating an unforgettable journey. He emphasized that theatre is the lifeblood of Lahore, with Alhamra at its core, making every visit to the venue a cherished memory. Speaking on acting, Jamal remarked, "Fools and actors are born, not made." He further noted that while success and failure are inherent in life, Alhamra, despite its limited resources, has consistently maintained its unique standing.
Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid commented on Alhamra's efforts to engage the younger generation with the experiences of legendary artists through these literary sessions. She highlighted that the purpose of such gatherings is to acquaint the youth with their artists while promoting the arts and their creators. She praised Firdous Jamal as one of Pakistan's most distinguished artists, whose work is highly regarded internationally.
Participants in the session commended Lahore's unparalleled status in the theatre world and lauded Alhamra for upholding this tradition. They recognized Alhamra's role in organizing programs on literary, reformative, and societal issues as a practical contribution to social improvement. Naveen Roma hosted the event.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..2 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident3 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam3 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB3 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority3 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM3 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister3 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case3 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner3 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui3 hours ago