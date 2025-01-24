Open Menu

Alhamra Hosts Musical Evening

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 04:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) A mesmerising musical evening was held at the Alhamra Cultural Complex, wherein teachers and emerging artists from the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts presented songs.

The event celebrated Pakistan’s rich musical heritage and honoured the legendary artists whose contributions have elevated the country’s status on the global cultural stage.

Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi attended the event and commended the initiative, stating, “Today’s programme pays tribute to iconic figures such as Ustad Bare Ghulam Ali Khan, Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, Roshan Ara Begum, Mehdi Hassan Khan, Malika Pukhraj, Abida Parveen, Allan Fakir, Alam Lohar, Madam Noor Jehan, Zahida Parveen, Iqbal Bano, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Pathaney Khan, Reshma, Allah Rakha, and Ustad Fateh Ali Khan.”

He further highlighted Alhamra's commitment to fostering the arts: "Such programmes are vital for inspiring the younger generation and creating new opportunities and hopes for the future.

The legacy of these legends is a guiding light for aspiring artists.”

The musical evening featured various performances, including folk songs, Sufi poetry, classical compositions, thumri, and ghazals, providing a diverse and enriching experience for the audience.

The Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, which offers training in 12 fine arts disciplines, continues to play a pivotal role in nurturing young talent. Many of its alums have become renowned singers and musicians, contributing to the nation’s cultural heritage and earning international acclaim.

This initiative by Alhamra underscores its dedication to preserving Pakistan's artistic legacy while cultivating the next generation of cultural ambassadors.

