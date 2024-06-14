Open Menu

Alhamra Hosts Two-day Eid Mela

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 09:53 PM

Alhamra Arts Council on Friday organised a vibrant two-day Eid Mela at Alhamra Art Centre, showcasing diverse cultural treasures

Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid inaugurated the event. The event featured cultural stalls, artist interactions, and exhibitions of rare artefacts. The highlight of the Eid Mela was an enchanting evening of classical music performances by renowned classical singers such as Ustad Shafqat Ali Khan, Chand & Suraj Khan, Aris Ali Khan and Nadir Ali Khan.

During her remarks, Sarah Rashid emphasised Alhamra's role in enriching the community through cultural engagement. She said that Alhamra remained unmatched in providing high-quality entertainment during these challenging times, offering its patrons emotional respite and artistic fulfillment.

Attendees expressed gratitude to Alhamra's administration for organising the Eid Mela and acknowledged Alhamra as a cultural institution dedicated to offering unparalleled entertainment.

