Alhamra keeping art and culture alive: LAC executive director

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :The Alhamra Arts Council is promoting and projecting art and culture of the country in an effort to keep them alive and improve the socioeconomic conditions of artistes.

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai expressed these views while talking to APP here on Sunday.

"Culture has its own magic, and any nation that maintains its art and culture attains a unique identity in the comity of nations," she added.

She said that the LAC was taking practical measures to positively depict beautiful cultures of Pakistan to the world. She said that virtual initiatives were being introduced to avoid public gatherings in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Alhamra posted every cultural and artistic activity on its facebook page and YouTube channel for the viewers, because culture must go on, Saman Rai said, adding that virtual experience produced extraordinary results as physical exhibitions did not attract too many people so far.

She said that Alhamra had also arranged various national and religious events including New Year celebrations, Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) Week and Christmas celebrations, etc.

To a question, the LAC executive director said young artists and singers had also been imparted arts and music studies through Alhamra Performing and Virtual Arts Academy for the last 30 years. At the Alhamra Academy, she added, students learned about more than 12 musical instruments, drawings, sketches, classical music, and study taboos and values of various cultures.

Fee for Alhamra academy was very nominal and every interested student could afford it easily, she responded to a query.

In an effort to promote music learning at home, he added, Alhamra had also released tutorials of fine arts, and by watching these recorded materials repeatedly on YouTube channel, the fine art students could learn music better and improve their singing skills.

Alhama wanted to see young generation independent in all fields of fine arts; that is why we are keeping people in touch with art and culture, she added.