Alhamra launches Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day celebrations

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council-Alhamra has launched a week-long celebration to mark Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day, featuring a range of cultural and artistic events.

The celebrations began with a grand musical concert by renowned singer Jabar Abbas, whose soulful performance captivated a packed hall. His melodious renditions drew loud applause and left a lasting impression on the audience.

In a striking show of national pride, a massive 30-foot-high and 64-foot-wide crescent-and-star flag was draped over the facade of Alhamra Hall No.

1. The building and its surroundings were illuminated in green and white lights, creating a festive and patriotic atmosphere.

Punjab Secretary for Information & Culture and Alhamra Executive Director Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani said the sight of the green crescent flag rekindled love for the homeland and showcased Pakistan’s rich literary and cultural heritage.

Alhamra Chairman Razi Ahmed said the programs were an expression of love for the Motherland and praised the public’s enthusiastic participation.