Alhamra Launches Theatre Festival

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra is taking a transformative step to promote and advance

theatre arts in the country.

In an innovative move, the Alhamra is launching a Theatre Festival across schools, colleges,

and universities, aiming to reignite the golden era of theatre and nurture a new generation

of artists.

Alhamra Executive Director Sarah Rashid highlighted the importance of this initiative, stating that

the Theatre Festival is an essential step in revitalizing the theatre scene.

" The Alhamra is dedicated to restoring the splendour of theatre by creating a platform for emerging

talent.

This festival is not only about performances; it's about discovering and nurturing future actors,

directors, writers, and producers who will carry the legacy of theatre forward," she said.

The Theatre Festival is open nationwide to all schools, colleges, and universities. Institutions interested in participating are encouraged to submit their scripts by August 31. This initiative demonstrates the Alhamra's commitment to fostering artistic talent at all educational levels, ensuring that Pakistan's cultural

fabric thrives.

