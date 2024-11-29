Alhamra Launches Theatre Workshop To Shape Future Stars
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra on Friday announced organising a month-long theatre workshop focusing on acting, directing, and writing to benefit from the expertise of its legendary artists.
Renowned artist Iftikhar Thakur met Executive Director of Lahore Arts Council Alhamra Sarah Rashid to discuss significant matters.
During the meeting, Sarah said: "The workshop aims to equip the youth with specialised skills in the vital performing arts field of theatre, nurturing the next generation of talent." Young individuals aged 15 and above can register for the workshop by December 10 with a fee of Rs 5,000. The workshop will run from December 11, 2024, to January 10, 2025. Participants will receive hands-on training from prominent figures in the theatre world, ensuring a comprehensive and enriching learning experience.
