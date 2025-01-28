Alhamra Leadership Visits Cultural Complex
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Toqueer Haider Kazmi visited
the Alhamra Cultural Complex to review cleanliness, security and service delivery
standards.
During the visit, they emphasised the need to increase literary and cultural activities to
engage the community further.
Chairman Razi Ahmed highlighted the strategic location and aesthetic appeal of the Alhamra
Cultural Complex, stating, "This beautiful venue will become a focal point for the public through
high-quality programmes." He also commended the efforts to attract international tourists and
delegations to the Alhamra Modern Art Museum, adding that preserving the cultural complex's
architectural charm remains a significant challenge.
Executive Director Toqueer Haider Kazmi reinforced the cultural complex's commitment to
showcasing the region's cultural heritage through initiatives. He remarked: "We are taking steps
to highlight cultural beauty of this space. He added promoting quality literary and cultural activities
through both Alhamra complexes was a mission in Lahore, the city of vibrant culture.
The visit underscores Alhamra's dedication to fostering arts, culture, and heritage while maintaining
the highest standards of service and infrastructure.
