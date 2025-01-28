Open Menu

Alhamra Leadership Visits Cultural Complex

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Alhamra leadership visits Cultural Complex

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Toqueer Haider Kazmi visited

the Alhamra Cultural Complex to review cleanliness, security and service delivery

standards.

During the visit, they emphasised the need to increase literary and cultural activities to

engage the community further.

Chairman Razi Ahmed highlighted the strategic location and aesthetic appeal of the Alhamra

Cultural Complex, stating, "This beautiful venue will become a focal point for the public through

high-quality programmes." He also commended the efforts to attract international tourists and

delegations to the Alhamra Modern Art Museum, adding that preserving the cultural complex's

architectural charm remains a significant challenge.

Executive Director Toqueer Haider Kazmi reinforced the cultural complex's commitment to

showcasing the region's cultural heritage through initiatives. He remarked: "We are taking steps

to highlight cultural beauty of this space. He added promoting quality literary and cultural activities

through both Alhamra complexes was a mission in Lahore, the city of vibrant culture.

The visit underscores Alhamra's dedication to fostering arts, culture, and heritage while maintaining

the highest standards of service and infrastructure.

Recent Stories

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defenc ..

EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025

13 minutes ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on r ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election

28 minutes ago
 National Human Rights Institution approves operati ..

National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan

28 minutes ago
 Four players added to star-studded line up for Mub ..

Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

28 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Phi ..

Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra

58 minutes ago
 Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Kh ..

Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..

1 hour ago
Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to sha ..

Laidlaw Foundation, NYUAD forge partnership to shape future leaders

1 hour ago
 Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhi ..

Hamdan Foundation participates in Arab Health Exhibition and Congress 2025

1 hour ago
 Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls ..

Aliya Hamza criticizes FIRs against PTI amid calls for reconciliation

2 hours ago
 Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in ..

Arabian Purebred Horse Race kicks off Wednesday in Al Dhafra

2 hours ago
 New update for property buyers in Pakistan

New update for property buyers in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate ..

Sharjah Digital Department launches new corporate identity

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan