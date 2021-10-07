Alhamra lights up to mark advent of Rabi-ul-Awwal

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Alhamra Art Council's building has been decorated with colourful lights to mark the advent of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awaal.

According to official sources here on Thursday, Alhamra Executive Director Ejaz Ahmad Minhas said, "Love with the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is integral part of the faith of Muslims .

""islam is complete code of life, which gives the message of love, tolerance and peace," he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that illuminated building of Alhamra has become a source of attraction for people.