Alhamra Makes Policy For Online Promotion Of Art, Culture

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 09:09 PM

Alhamra makes policy for online promotion of art, culture

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai has said that during COVID-19 pandemic, scenario of the whole world has changed and, keeping in the view the current situation, a policy has been framed for online promotion of music, art, painting and fine arts.

She expressed these views during her visit to Alhamra Studio, Archives, Alhamra academy of Performing Arts classes, Adbi Bethak and Alhamra Art Gallery on Wednesday.

Ms Rai said that every person belonging to fine arts would be given full opportunity to express their art as part of online promotion of culture policy.

Ms Rai said: "I will do my best to strengthen ties with all cultural institutions at the provincial and national level so that all vibrant colours of Pakistani culture can be enhanced according to the contemporary requirements."Ms Rai said that art was part of every individual's life and had the power to change the world. In this regard, our main focus was our young generation to make the world a better place for them all. For the purpose, we are taking systematic steps to promote young talent through organising online talks, exhibitions, music, painting and drawing classes, she added.

