Open Menu

Alhamra Marks Kashmir Black Day

Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Alhamra marks Kashmir Black Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra commemorated Kashmir Black Day with impactful events that highlighted the resilience of the Kashmiri people.

The exhibitions featured powerful artwork from various artists, capturing the spirit and struggles of Kashmir.

A solidarity walk saw participants passionately voicing their support, raising slogans for the right to freedom and self-determination. The atmosphere was electric, with chants affirming that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not be forgotten.

Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Tahir Raza Hamdani addressed the audience, affirming that the struggle of the Kashmiri people will bear fruit.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid shared their sentiments, emphasizing Alhamra's commitment to highlighting Kashmiri culture and values. They reiterated their dedication to raising Kashmiris' voices on global platforms.

The event saw a significant turnout, with many attendees carrying Kashmir flags. Participants voiced a deep emotional connection, stating that the hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with Kashmiris. They pledged to stand by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they see the dawn of freedom. "The day is not far when Kashmir will witness the rising sun of independence," said audience attendee.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab Rashid Independence Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

22 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

22 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

22 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan