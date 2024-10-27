Alhamra Marks Kashmir Black Day
Muhammad Irfan Published October 27, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra commemorated Kashmir Black Day with impactful events that highlighted the resilience of the Kashmiri people.
The exhibitions featured powerful artwork from various artists, capturing the spirit and struggles of Kashmir.
A solidarity walk saw participants passionately voicing their support, raising slogans for the right to freedom and self-determination. The atmosphere was electric, with chants affirming that the sacrifices of Kashmiris would not be forgotten.
Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Tahir Raza Hamdani addressed the audience, affirming that the struggle of the Kashmiri people will bear fruit.
Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Alhamra Sarah Rashid shared their sentiments, emphasizing Alhamra's commitment to highlighting Kashmiri culture and values. They reiterated their dedication to raising Kashmiris' voices on global platforms.
The event saw a significant turnout, with many attendees carrying Kashmir flags. Participants voiced a deep emotional connection, stating that the hearts of Pakistanis beat in unison with Kashmiris. They pledged to stand by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters until they see the dawn of freedom. "The day is not far when Kashmir will witness the rising sun of independence," said audience attendee.
