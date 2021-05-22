Alhamra observed Dengue Day

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Saturday observed Dengue Day here at Alhamra to educate employees and people who visit Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Saturday observed Dengue Day here at Alhamra to educate employees and people who visit Alhamra.

All the halls, lawns, Alhamra Adbi Bethak, Alhamra academy of Performing Arts, studios, archives and other areas were cleaned in a very efficient manner.

LAC management sprayed both complexes to prevent the dengue virus.

On the occasion, LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that Alhamra's prime responsibility was to provide an ideal environment to the people coming to Alhamra, adding that all the measures were being taken to protect precious lives.

"The most important thing to control mosquitoes is to ensure your home and area clean", she added.

The spraying and other cleaning arrangements were completed under the supervision of Deputy Director Admin Aftab Ahmad Ansari.