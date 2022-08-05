Alhamra observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

The Lahore Art Council organised a rally on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on the 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' (Day of Exploitation of Kashmiris), here at Alhamra Art Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore Art Council organised a rally on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on the 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' (Day of Exploitation of Kashmiris), here at Alhamra Art Centre.

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen led the rally from Alhamra, The Mall road, to 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, in which Alhamra's officers, employees and other people participated with placards and posters in their hands. They raised their voices in favour of the Kashmiri people.

Farhat Jabeen said that the international community and the United Nations should fulfill their responsibility of protecting innocent Kashmiris from crimes against humanity, being committed by the Indian military in the IIOJ&K.

She said that all Pakistanis were showing solidarity with Kashmiris. "The Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognised issue and needs to be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people," she added.

Farhat Jabeen said that Alhamra would continue highlighting the Kashmir issue till their independence, adding that as per the United Nations charter of human rights, "Freedom is the basic right of any individual or nation"; therefore, India could not snatch freedom from the people of Kashmir.