UrduPoint.com

Alhamra Observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Alhamra observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

The Lahore Art Council organised a rally on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on the 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' (Day of Exploitation of Kashmiris), here at Alhamra Art Centre

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The Lahore Art Council organised a rally on Friday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) on the 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' (Day of Exploitation of Kashmiris), here at Alhamra Art Centre.

LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen led the rally from Alhamra, The Mall road, to 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, in which Alhamra's officers, employees and other people participated with placards and posters in their hands. They raised their voices in favour of the Kashmiri people.

Farhat Jabeen said that the international community and the United Nations should fulfill their responsibility of protecting innocent Kashmiris from crimes against humanity, being committed by the Indian military in the IIOJ&K.

She said that all Pakistanis were showing solidarity with Kashmiris. "The Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognised issue and needs to be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people," she added.

Farhat Jabeen said that Alhamra would continue highlighting the Kashmir issue till their independence, adding that as per the United Nations charter of human rights, "Freedom is the basic right of any individual or nation"; therefore, India could not snatch freedom from the people of Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Lahore United Nations Road Jammu Independence All From

Recent Stories

Traders stage rally against Indian atrocities in I ..

Traders stage rally against Indian atrocities in IIOJK

2 minutes ago
 US job growth surges by half a million in July, wa ..

US job growth surges by half a million in July, wages rise

2 minutes ago
 AJK PM seeks world community's role to settle Kash ..

AJK PM seeks world community's role to settle Kashmir dispute

2 minutes ago
 Javed Iqbal received total Rs 73 mln salary as NAB ..

Javed Iqbal received total Rs 73 mln salary as NAB chairman: Senate told

2 minutes ago
 MNSUA students, teachers express solidarity with K ..

MNSUA students, teachers express solidarity with Kashmiris

23 minutes ago
 India failed to suppress Kashmir's struggle: AJK P ..

India failed to suppress Kashmir's struggle: AJK President

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.