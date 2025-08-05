Alhamra observes Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Information and Culture Department solemnly observed Youm-e-Istehsal-e-Kashmir at the Alhamra Arts Center, The Mall, reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The event marked six years since India’s unilateral revocation of Article 370, which stripped Kashmir of its special constitutional status and intensified the region’s occupation.

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari was the chief guest, accompanied by Secretary Information and Culture Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani and Chairman Lahore Arts Council Razi Ahmed. Representatives from all departments under the Information and Culture umbrella participated, presenting a unified front in support of the Kashmiri cause.

A large number of school children participated, waving flags of Pakistan and Kashmir to symbolize the shared struggle for justice.

A symbolic solidarity walk was held, with participants raising passionate slogans of “Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan”, echoing the decades-long demand for freedom by the Kashmiri people.

The event featured a special exhibition of photographs and paintings, portraying the sacrifices, suffering, and resilience of the Kashmiri people in the face of prolonged Indian occupation. The powerful artwork served as a visual reminder of the ongoing human rights violations in the region.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Azma Bokhari reiterated the Punjab government’s firm commitment to the Kashmiri cause. “As Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif rightly says, the dawn of Kashmir’s freedom is near. The sacrifices of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters will not go in vain. The morning of independence will rise,” she said.

She called on the international community, particularly the United Nations, to fulfill its long-standing promises and ensure the Kashmiri people are granted their right to self-determination under international law.

Secretary Information and Culture Syed Tahir Raza Hamdani emphasized that the Kashmir dispute is not just a political or territorial issue, but a profound humanitarian crisis. “Kashmir is a human tragedy that demands the world’s urgent attention. Pakistan will continue to amplify the voice of every oppressed Kashmiri until freedom becomes a reality,” he said.

Lahore Arts Council Chairman Razi Ahmed expressed Alhamra’s cultural and moral support for the Kashmiri struggle, saying that Alhamra stands firmly with the people of Kashmir in their just and peaceful fight for freedom.

Hurriyat leader Syed Saeed Gulshan also addressed the gathering, strongly condemning the brutalities committed in IIOJ&K and appealing to the global community to take notice of the worsening humanitarian situation.