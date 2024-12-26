Alhamra Officials Grieved At Bapsi Sidhwa Death
Muhammad Irfan Published December 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Lahore Arts Council Alhamra officials have expressed deep sorrow over the demise of globally acclaimed author and intellectual Bapsi Sidhwa.
Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed and Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi offered heartfelt condolences and paid paid rich tribute to her monumental contributions to literature.
In his statement, the chairman remarked, “Bapsi Sidhwa’s passing is an irreplaceable loss to the world of literature. She was a distinguished figure who frequently participated in the Lahore Literary Festival. Her work as a playwright, novelist, and esteemed educator will be remembered for generations.
”
Executive Director Syed Tauqeer Haider added, “Her English novels played a pivotal role in bringing South Asian and Pakistani fiction to the global stage. The government of Pakistan honoured her with the Sitara-i-Imtiaz for her exceptional literary contributions. Her departure has left a void that will be felt for a long time.”
Bapsi Sidhwa was born on August 11, 1938, in Karachi. Her family later moved to Lahore, where she graduated from Kinnaird College with a Bachelor of Arts. She eventually relocated to Houston, Texas, where she was associated with several prestigious American universities as a professor and mentor in fiction writing.
