UrduPoint.com

Alhamra Organises Exhibition To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 08:23 PM

Alhamra organises exhibition to express solidarity with Kashmiris

An exhibition titled "Black Day" was organised at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :An exhibition titled "Black Day" was organised at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Alhamra Arts Council sources here, Arts Council Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that artwork in the exhibition was depicting the struggle of innocent Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He said, "India cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris through human rights violations and sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain." Alhamra was playing an active role in highlighting the culture of Kashmir, he added.

Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi appreciated the morale of those who participated in the exhibition.

Artwork of 50 artists were put on display in the exhibition.

Related Topics

India Jammu

Recent Stories

Minister Naveed Qamar briefs media about engagemen ..

Minister Naveed Qamar briefs media about engagements with MEPs in Belgium

1 minute ago
 DC reviews anti-polio drive in Islamabad

DC reviews anti-polio drive in Islamabad

1 minute ago
 SU organized awareness walk against breast cancer

SU organized awareness walk against breast cancer

1 minute ago
 Putin Urges New Powers of Multipolar World, West t ..

Putin Urges New Powers of Multipolar World, West to Start Dialogue on Common Fut ..

1 minute ago
 BISE Dera select 16 players to participate in All ..

BISE Dera select 16 players to participate in All Pakistan Inter-Boards Champion ..

4 minutes ago
 SU Registrar issues list of eligible candidates to ..

SU Registrar issues list of eligible candidates to contest syndicate elections o ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.