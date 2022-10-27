Alhamra organises exhibition to express solidarity with Kashmiris

An exhibition titled "Black Day" was organised at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :An exhibition titled "Black Day" was organised at Alhamra Arts Council on Thursday to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Alhamra Arts Council sources here, Arts Council Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that artwork in the exhibition was depicting the struggle of innocent Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He said, "India cannot suppress the voice of Kashmiris through human rights violations and sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain." Alhamra was playing an active role in highlighting the culture of Kashmir, he added.

Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi appreciated the morale of those who participated in the exhibition.

Artwork of 50 artists were put on display in the exhibition.