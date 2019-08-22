UrduPoint.com
Alhamra Organises Launching Ceremony Of Nine Rare Restored Paintings

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:15 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Thursday organised the launching ceremony of nine rare restored paintings of legends at Alhamra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Thursday organised the launching ceremony of nine rare restored paintings of legends at Alhamra.

The ceremony was inaugurated by famous painter, teacher, art critic and writer Mian Ijaz-ul-Hassan, along with LAC Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi, Executive Director Ather Ali Khan and Salima Hashmi.

The artists, whose paintings have been restored, included Anna Molka Ahmed, Colin David, Moin Najmi, Ghulam Rasool, Mehmood Butt, Ahmed Shahbaz, Salima Hashmi and Mian Ijaz-ul-Hassan.

These paintings are about 50 to 60 years old and have been restored by three artists including LAC Director Arts and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi, Curator Alhamra Arts Museum Ms Hajira Mehmood and Exhibition Officer Alhamra Arts Museum Babar Mustafa.

At the opening ceremony, Mian Ijaz-ul-Hassan said that restoration of valuable paintings was a great task carried out by the Alhamra Arts Council.

He appreciated the LAC efforts for promotion of art and culture.

LAC Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi said that promoting art and appreciation of art was our prime responsibility. The Alhamra Arts Museum is a place for art lovers, art students, visitors and everyone.

She said that arts provides an opportunity for not only appreciating art but also opening creative dialogue between the viewer and the art piece of artistic creation. "The Alhamra Art Museum was an ideal place for art lovers," she added.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that our artists have been working hard to restore nine rare paintings into their original form.

On the occasion, many art-lovers and art students were present, who acknowledged the hard work of the restoration team.

