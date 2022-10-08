Alhamra organises Qawwali programme

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :A special Qawaali programme was organised at Alhamra on Saturday in connection with the ongoing 'Ashra e Shan e Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to Alhamra Arts Council sources here, the Council's Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said, "Alhamra is highlighting the sacred and glorious Uswa-e-Husna (PBUH) in all its programmes of 'Ashra e Shan e Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH).

'Famous Qawaal Nadeem Jameel along with his companions paid the glowing tribute to the beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).