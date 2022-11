Alhamra organises Qawwali programme

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) :Alhamra Arts Council Chairman Razi Uddin Ahmad has said that Qawwali is a poetry which reveals reality.

Alhamra on Sunday, organised a Qawwali programme in which famous Qawwal Sami brothers mesmerised the audience through their performance.

The Council's Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra had always promoted Qawwali and this art form was very popular among youngsters.

He said, "Qawwali in South Asia is a revered art form which is associated with Sufi tradition from a long time."