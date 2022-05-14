Alhamra organises Spanish flamenco

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Saturday organised an event of Flamenco Music & Dance, featured by Choni & Victor Bravo Flamenco Company, here at Alhamra Arts Centre

LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi welcomed the guests and the artists.

Spanish Ambassador to Pakistan Manuel Duran Gimenez-Rico was the chief guest while Honorary Consul General Jalal Salahuddin also attended the event.

Artists from the Spanish cultural troupe Choni & Victor Bravo Flamenco Group performed in their unique way, which the audience highly appreciated.

Honorary Consul General Jalal Salahuddin said that the purpose of the program was to present the cultural beauty of Spain to the people of Lahore.