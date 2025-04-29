Alhamra Organises Two-day Workshop On Canvas Preparation To Empower Young Artists
Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council,Alhamra,on Tuesday inaugurated a two-days(29-30 April) (Tuesday-Wednesday) of painting workshop titled “How to Prepare a Canvas.”
The workshop aimed at cultivating foundational and contemporary artistic skills among emerging painters.Hosted at the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts,it drew a remarkable turnout of young art enthusiasts eager to hone their craft and explore new perspectives in visual expression.
Renowned artist and workshop moderator Mian Athar engaged participants with a comprehensive exploration of artistic techniques,creative thought processes,visual analysis and evolving global trends in painting.
His session offered theoretical insight and practical guidance,inspiring young minds to view art through a broader, more imaginative lens.
Executive Director of the Lahore Arts Council,Syed Touqeer Haider Kazmi,expressed his admiration for the young talent,stating,“Our youth are brimming with artistic potential and intellectual curiosity.
Alhamra is deeply committed to nurturing the talent by providing an inspiring, structured environment where creativity can flourish.The workshop is part of our larger mission to elevate artistic literacy and equip the next generation with the tools they need to express their unique visions.”
The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation,with dozens of young individuals immersing themselves in the learning experience.From brushstroke techniques to conceptual thinking,attendees are gaining valuable insights that will shape their artistic journeys.
By consistently organising such enriching initiatives,the Lahore Arts Council reaffirms its dedication to promoting art education and fostering a culture of creativity and innovation.
Alhamra remains a beacon for aspiring artists, where passion meets opportunity and tradition merges with modernity.
Recent Stories
Over 25 Million Patients Served Through PITB’s Hospital Management Information ..
Vivo V50 Lite Delivers Big on Battery, Display, and Camera; Here’s What KOLs T ..
Fasset Secures Sandbox License to Launch Pakistan’s First Tokenized Gold Solut ..
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra organises two-day workshop on canvas preparation to empower young artists6 minutes ago
-
Sharjeel Memon welcomes CCI decision on Canals6 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls for deeper interregional parliamentary cooperation to achieve SDGs16 minutes ago
-
Turkmen nation loves literature, art, music, integrates with glorious past: Ambassador Movlamov16 minutes ago
-
All parties in Kurram starts handing over weapons: Officials36 minutes ago
-
PIA ensuring hassle-free Immigration, smooth flights for Hajj Pilgrims : Spokesperson36 minutes ago
-
Dr Hafiz Baber appointed as MS, THQ46 minutes ago
-
Man killed46 minutes ago
-
Heat wave fuels surge in solar panel sales in twin Cities46 minutes ago
-
Court extended interim bail of PTI founder's wife46 minutes ago
-
Nasir Shah congratulates nation on rejection of Controversial Canal Project46 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 124,800 cusecs water56 minutes ago