Alhamra Organises Two-day Workshop On Canvas Preparation To Empower Young Artists

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2025 | 02:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council,Alhamra,on Tuesday inaugurated a two-days(29-30 April) (Tuesday-Wednesday) of painting workshop titled “How to Prepare a Canvas.”

The workshop aimed at cultivating foundational and contemporary artistic skills among emerging painters.Hosted at the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts,it drew a remarkable turnout of young art enthusiasts eager to hone their craft and explore new perspectives in visual expression.

Renowned artist and workshop moderator Mian Athar engaged participants with a comprehensive exploration of artistic techniques,creative thought processes,visual analysis and evolving global trends in painting.

His session offered theoretical insight and practical guidance,inspiring young minds to view art through a broader, more imaginative lens.

Executive Director of the Lahore Arts Council,Syed Touqeer Haider Kazmi,expressed his admiration for the young talent,stating,“Our youth are brimming with artistic potential and intellectual curiosity.

Alhamra is deeply committed to nurturing the talent by providing an inspiring, structured environment where creativity can flourish.The workshop is part of our larger mission to elevate artistic literacy and equip the next generation with the tools they need to express their unique visions.”

The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation,with dozens of young individuals immersing themselves in the learning experience.From brushstroke techniques to conceptual thinking,attendees are gaining valuable insights that will shape their artistic journeys.

By consistently organising such enriching initiatives,the Lahore Arts Council reaffirms its dedication to promoting art education and fostering a culture of creativity and innovation.

Alhamra remains a beacon for aspiring artists, where passion meets opportunity and tradition merges with modernity.

