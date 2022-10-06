Alhamra organizes Mehfil-e-Milad

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Arts Council organized a Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) to celebrate the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal with love and religious zeal at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall

The famous Islamic scholar Dr Tariq Sharif Zada participated in the event as chief guest along with Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi. Member Provincial Assembly Sadia Sohail Rana also participated in the event.

On occasion, Dr Tariq shed light on Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) in detail. He highlighted the significance of the holy month of Rabi-ul-Awwal and its importance for Muslims.

During the event, the Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH) was recited by Alhamra academy of Performing Arts teachers, students, and other Naat Khawan.

Dr Tariq and all the participants prayed for the country's progress, peace and prosperity.

Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said, "Our Holy Prophet (PBUH) taught us patience, understanding and respect for humanity." Zulfi said that Lahore Arts Council organized such events to allow everyone to recall the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) teachings.

Academy supervisor Naveen Rooma moderated the event.

Alhamra organizes all these programs daily with the coordination of the Department of Information and Culture to celebrate Ashra-e-Shan-e-Rehmatul-Lil-Alameen (PBUH) and will continue in the same extraordinary manner till the 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, 9th of October.