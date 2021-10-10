Alhamra organizes Mehfil e Naat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :Alhamra Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas said that exemplary society can be established by following the sacred life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) in the real sense.

According to official sources here, Mehfil e Naat programme was held at Alhamra in connection with the ongoing 'Ashra' Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) at Alhamra Art Council.

He said that "Uswa e Husna (Prophet's way of life) is the only way to achieve success in this world and hereafter."Youngsters recited Naats and expressed their love for the beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).