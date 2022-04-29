Alhamra organizes Mehfil-e-Naat programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Alhamra organized the Mehfil-e-Naat programme on Thursday in connection with the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

According to Alhamra sources here, Alhamra Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra was organizing various programmes to seek blessings of the sacred month.

He said, "Following the glorious teachings of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is the only way to achieve success in this world and hereafter."Young students of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts paid glowing tribute to the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) by reciting Naats.