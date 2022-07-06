Alhamra organizes musical night

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Wednesday organized a musical night here at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Wednesday organized a musical night here at Alhamra Arts Center, the Mall.

Speaking on the occasion, LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen said that Alhamra academy of Performing Arts was one of the great institutions of the country, adding that a large number of young people were getting education from here.

She further said that the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts and it's teachers polished the skills of young artists to make them best.

Deputy Director Alhamra Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari said that the purpose of the program was to provide an opportunity to music listeners to listen standard singing from the great singers.

During the event, performers Abdul Rauf, Inam Ali Khan, Nayab Ali Khan, Chand Khan and Suraj Khan performed brilliantly.

The event was broadcast live on social media.