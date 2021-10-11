UrduPoint.com

Alhamra Organizes Naatia Mehfil

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :A Naatia Mehfil in line with the ongoing 'Ashra' Shaan-e-Rehmatul-lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) was held at Alhamra Arts Council here on Monday.

Naat Khawans recited different Naats and expressed their love for the beloved last Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

Speaking on the occasion, Alhamra Executive Director Ijaz Ahmad Minhas said that writing, recitingand listening Naat-e-Rasool-e-Maqbool (Peace Be Upon Him) was a matter of great pride.

He said, "Explaining, Shaan-e-Mustafa (PBUH) reinvigorates our minds and hearts."

