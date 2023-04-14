Alhamra organizes 'Naatia Mushaira'

Famous poets on Friday paid glowing tribute to the beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) during a 'Naatia Mushaira' held at Alhamra in connection with the ongoing holy month of Ramadan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Famous poets on Friday paid glowing tribute to the beloved Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) during a 'Naatia Mushaira' held at Alhamra in connection with the ongoing holy month of Ramadan.

According to Alhamra sources here, the poetic symposium was presided over by famous poet Khalid Sharif while Alhamra Arts Council Chairman board of Governors Qasim Ali Shah was the chief guest.

Sources said that for the promotion of language and literature, Alhamra would organize poetic symposium every month.

Sources said, "Poetry is a medium to conserve culture and traditions."Poetic symposiums were also a good source of promoting socialisation culture, sources added.

Abbass Tabish, Saud Usmani, Sadiq Jameel, Wajid Ameer and others presented their poetry.