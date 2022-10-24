Alhamra pays tribute to artist community

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi has paid glowing tribute to entire artist community on International Artist Day, being celebrated around the world on Oct 25.

In his statement issued here on Monday, he said that all kinds of prosperity of language, literature, civilization, and culture were the achievements of the artists; they have played their fundamental role in making this world a better place for everyone.

Zulfi said that Alhamra was working day and night to transfer the art of great artists to the new generation. In this regard, the Punjab government was taking various steps for prosperity and welfare of the artist community. Today Alhamra will organise a 'Salam Funkaar' program to pay tribute to the artists worldwide.

Meanwhile, the LAC re-launched Putli Tamasha, a fun-filled programme for children. This programme will be held every Sunday in Alhamra Hall No. 4.