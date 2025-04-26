Alhamra pays tribute to maestro M. Ashraf

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) In a night filled with reverence and artistic brilliance, the Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) hosted a ceremony to honour the unparalleled contributions of Pakistan’s legendary music composer, M. Ashraf.

A spokesperson for Alhamra told the media on Saturday that the event was a heartfelt celebration of a maestro whose melodies defined an era and whose legacy continues to inspire Pakistan’s film and music industry.

A constellation of celebrated producers, directors, and artists — including Khalid Abbas Dar, Syed Noor, Shehzad Rafique, Azra Jahan, Taranum Naz, Anwar Rafi, Shahida Mini, and Safdar Malik — gathered to pay homage, sharing affectionate memories and recalling M. Ashraf’s timeless contributions. Each tribute carried a resounding message: M. Ashraf’s music is not just remembered — it lives on, immortal and enduring.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Touqeer Haider Kazmi delivered a moving address, stating, “M. Ashraf is a towering figure in our cultural history — a beacon of creativity, humility, and human kindness.

His compositions were not just songs; they captured the heartbeat of a nation, narrating our joys, sorrows, hopes, and dreams. The story of Pakistani cinema is incomplete without the golden chapters written by his genius.”

The evening was further elevated with mesmerizing live performances by beloved artists such as Taranum Naz, Humaira Channa, Azra Jahan, Shahida Mini, Anwar Rafi, Amir Ali, and Amanat Ali, who breathed new life into M. Ashraf’s timeless melodies, leaving the audience awash in nostalgia and admiration.

A specially produced documentary chronicling M. Ashraf’s monumental journey offered an intimate glimpse into the life and work of a man whose every composition left a lasting imprint on generations.

Flawlessly curated by veteran host Syed Ijaz Bokhari, the event drew a distinguished audience of artists, journalists, intellectuals, and admirers from all walks of life — a powerful testament to M. Ashraf’s enduring influence and timeless magic.