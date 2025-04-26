Alhamra Pays Tribute To Maestro M. Ashraf
Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) In a night filled with reverence and artistic brilliance, the Lahore Arts Council (Alhamra) hosted a ceremony to honour the unparalleled contributions of Pakistan’s legendary music composer, M. Ashraf.
A spokesperson for Alhamra told the media on Saturday that the event was a heartfelt celebration of a maestro whose melodies defined an era and whose legacy continues to inspire Pakistan’s film and music industry.
A constellation of celebrated producers, directors, and artists — including Khalid Abbas Dar, Syed Noor, Shehzad Rafique, Azra Jahan, Taranum Naz, Anwar Rafi, Shahida Mini, and Safdar Malik — gathered to pay homage, sharing affectionate memories and recalling M. Ashraf’s timeless contributions. Each tribute carried a resounding message: M. Ashraf’s music is not just remembered — it lives on, immortal and enduring.
Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Touqeer Haider Kazmi delivered a moving address, stating, “M. Ashraf is a towering figure in our cultural history — a beacon of creativity, humility, and human kindness.
His compositions were not just songs; they captured the heartbeat of a nation, narrating our joys, sorrows, hopes, and dreams. The story of Pakistani cinema is incomplete without the golden chapters written by his genius.”
The evening was further elevated with mesmerizing live performances by beloved artists such as Taranum Naz, Humaira Channa, Azra Jahan, Shahida Mini, Anwar Rafi, Amir Ali, and Amanat Ali, who breathed new life into M. Ashraf’s timeless melodies, leaving the audience awash in nostalgia and admiration.
A specially produced documentary chronicling M. Ashraf’s monumental journey offered an intimate glimpse into the life and work of a man whose every composition left a lasting imprint on generations.
Flawlessly curated by veteran host Syed Ijaz Bokhari, the event drew a distinguished audience of artists, journalists, intellectuals, and admirers from all walks of life — a powerful testament to M. Ashraf’s enduring influence and timeless magic.
Recent Stories
Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression
SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM
From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics
BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025
Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints
Pakistan to approach int’l forums for Indus Water Treaty issue suspended by In ..
DPM, Iranian FM discuss regional developments
DPM visits MOFA's operation room to monitor Pakistan-India relations
Trinidad and Tobago votes for parliament, PM, with opposition in lead
More Stories From Pakistan
-
MPA meets Punjab CM, lauds launch of Multan-Vehari road project48 seconds ago
-
Alhamra pays tribute to maestro M. Ashraf51 seconds ago
-
Alhamra hosts enchanting sarangi, violin concert54 seconds ago
-
CM praises security forces for killing 6 khawarij in Bannu21 minutes ago
-
Goods worth Rs. 15m reduced to ashes in fire21 minutes ago
-
Pahalgam Attack: Indian public, govt officials raise questions over intelligence failure21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Railways reclaims 168 acres of land21 minutes ago
-
ICHR-25 opens with global experts uniting for healthcare innovation21 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt declares May 01 as public holiday21 minutes ago
-
Very hot weather predicted for Sindh21 minutes ago
-
DC inspects rural health centres21 minutes ago
-
Conference on 'Seventy Years After Bandung: The Struggle Continues' discuss past, present challenges21 minutes ago