Alhamra Pays Tribute To Maulana Rumi

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 06:42 PM

The 39th sitting of 'Gosha-e-Gayan' was held at Alhamra Art Centre here to pay tribute to great poet of his times, Maulana Rumi

Famous scholar Dr Tariq Shareefzada highlighted services and works of great Sufi poet. He said Maulana Rumi was a 13th century Persian poet, Islamic scholar, theologian and Sufi mystic. Dr Tariq highlighted the early life, poetry, personality and services of Rumi.

Maulana Rumi's poem had been translated into world's all major languages with over 26,000 poets teaching cognition, love and morals, he added.

Executive Director Lahore Arts Council Athar Ali said that renowned Persian poet, Faqih and Islamic scholar Maulana Rumi was the proud chapter of Muslim history, and the world has ever been benefiting from his works.

Gosha-e-Gayan is a regular feature of Alhamra, in which LAC pays tribute to great personalities and introduces their accomplishments to the new generations.

