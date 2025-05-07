Open Menu

Alhamra Pays Tribute To Pakistan Army

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Alhamra pays tribute to Pakistan Army

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In an expression of solidarity with the Pakistan Army, a powerful display of devotion to the motherland, Pakistan's green and white flag was proudly hoisted at the forefront of Alhamra Arts Centre, on The Mall.

The sight of the fluttering crescent and star ignited an unmatched wave of patriotic spirit, particularly among the citizens of Lahore, whose passion for Pakistan and its armed forces remains unshakable. The symbolic gesture turned Alhamra's premises into a beacon of national unity, inspiring every passerby with a sense of renewed commitment to the country.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed remarked, "All individuals associated with the arts stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces.

Pakistan is a peaceful nation, and no cowardly act by the enemy can weaken the resolve of our people.

Alhamra Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said that the hoisting of the national flag at Alhamra was more than a ceremonial act, it served as a powerful symbol of national unity and pride. He said the green flag did not merely fly, but lifted the spirit of every Pakistani who saw it. He emphasized that the nation stood awakened, united, and proud of its defenders, and in these testing times, the people of Pakistan were united in voice and heart with their soldiers.

Recent Stories

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chie ..

The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..

56 minutes ago
 The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Fo ..

The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..

1 hour ago
 EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genui ..

EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by ..

Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif

19 hours ago
District administration reviews April polio campai ..

District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..

19 hours ago
 Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 mi ..

Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million

19 hours ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USP ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..

19 hours ago
 Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: A ..

Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam

19 hours ago
 Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day off ..

Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..

19 hours ago
 BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-fre ..

BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan