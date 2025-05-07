Alhamra Pays Tribute To Pakistan Army
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2025 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In an expression of solidarity with the Pakistan Army, a powerful display of devotion to the motherland, Pakistan's green and white flag was proudly hoisted at the forefront of Alhamra Arts Centre, on The Mall.
The sight of the fluttering crescent and star ignited an unmatched wave of patriotic spirit, particularly among the citizens of Lahore, whose passion for Pakistan and its armed forces remains unshakable. The symbolic gesture turned Alhamra's premises into a beacon of national unity, inspiring every passerby with a sense of renewed commitment to the country.
Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed remarked, "All individuals associated with the arts stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces.
Pakistan is a peaceful nation, and no cowardly act by the enemy can weaken the resolve of our people.
Alhamra Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said that the hoisting of the national flag at Alhamra was more than a ceremonial act, it served as a powerful symbol of national unity and pride. He said the green flag did not merely fly, but lifted the spirit of every Pakistani who saw it. He emphasized that the nation stood awakened, united, and proud of its defenders, and in these testing times, the people of Pakistan were united in voice and heart with their soldiers.
Recent Stories
The Ambassadors of Turkiye and Oman Called on Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral N ..
The Entire Pakistani Nation Stands by Its Armed Forces, PITB Chairman Faisal You ..
EcoStar launches Prince Series ACs featuring genuine T3 technology
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2025
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra pays tribute to Pakistan Army5 minutes ago
-
Murder case PO nabbed in Gujar Khan5 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Salman, thousands of citizens attend martyrs' funeral prayers in Bahawalpur5 minutes ago
-
Rally staged to protest Indian strike5 minutes ago
-
JI Bahawalpur condemns Indian strike6 minutes ago
-
BCCI vows support to Pakistan Army6 minutes ago
-
APNS strongly condemns Indian missile strike on Pakistani territory15 minutes ago
-
Bilawal condemns Indian aggression in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Ayaz pays rich tribute to Pakistan armed forces, PAF for swift, decisive response to enemy16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan airports fully operational amid regional tensions16 minutes ago
-
AC visits THQ hospital to review facilities26 minutes ago
-
Rally held to express solidarity with Pakistan Army26 minutes ago