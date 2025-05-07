Alhamra pays tribute to Pakistan Army

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) In an expression of solidarity with the Pakistan Army, a powerful display of devotion to the motherland, Pakistan's green and white flag was proudly hoisted at the forefront of Alhamra Arts Centre, on The Mall.

The sight of the fluttering crescent and star ignited an unmatched wave of patriotic spirit, particularly among the citizens of Lahore, whose passion for Pakistan and its armed forces remains unshakable. The symbolic gesture turned Alhamra's premises into a beacon of national unity, inspiring every passerby with a sense of renewed commitment to the country.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed remarked, "All individuals associated with the arts stand shoulder to shoulder with our armed forces.

Pakistan is a peaceful nation, and no cowardly act by the enemy can weaken the resolve of our people.

Alhamra Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said that the hoisting of the national flag at Alhamra was more than a ceremonial act, it served as a powerful symbol of national unity and pride. He said the green flag did not merely fly, but lifted the spirit of every Pakistani who saw it. He emphasized that the nation stood awakened, united, and proud of its defenders, and in these testing times, the people of Pakistan were united in voice and heart with their soldiers.