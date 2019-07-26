Alhamra plans programmes to celebrate Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :A meeting was held to chalk out the colourful cultural activities regarding Independence Day celebrations at Alhamra, here on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwer. He said that August 14 (Independence Day) of Pakistan held a prominent historical position.

"On the Independence Day, our Information and Culture department is preparing for numerous programs to celebrate August 14. Independence Day is the most auspicious occasion in our national Calendar as it not only reminds us of the great sacrifices of our forefathers that were made for securing our socio-economic, religious and cultural freedom but also provides us an opportunity to celebrate the day.

" Independence Day celebrations would begin on July 29 which would continue till 14th of August.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan told the meeting that Independence Day celebrations at Alhamra Arts Council would start with the flag hoisting ceremony and prayers for the prosperity of the country. "For children, special arrangements would be made including an art competition, a puppet show, Ainak-Wala-Jin and other cultural activities,", he added.