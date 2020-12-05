UrduPoint.com
Alhamra Playing Key Role In Promoting Regional Culture: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar Friday said that Alhamra was playing a key role in promoting regional culture.

Attending a colourful function on the occasion of Sindh Culture Day at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, he also unveiled a portrait of renowned singer Alan Faqir.

The secretary said that activities organised by Alhamra regarding the Sindh Culture Day were commendable. He said to celebrate the day, Alhamra released a Sindhi song titled "Ho Jamalo", which was liked and admired by a huge audience.

Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Saman Rai said that the purpose of celebrating the Sindh Culture Day was to further strengthen the atmosphere of harmony in the country.

