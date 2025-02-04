Open Menu

Alhamra Presents Captivating Play 'Paisa Bolta Hai'

Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, delighted audiences with the uproarious play "Paisa Bolta Hai" (Money Talks), a comedy that left the audience in splits.

The play, staged at Alhamra, showcased the exceptional talents of renowned actor Iftikhar Thakur, who captivated the audience with his impeccable performance. He was joined by artists from the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts, who had participated in a comedy theatre workshop and delivered their roles with finesse and flair.

The event was graced by Alhamra Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, along with esteemed actors such as Khalid Abbas Dar, Aurangzeb Laghari, Mohsin Gillani, Javed Rizvi and Ashraf Khan among others.

The dignitaries thoroughly enjoyed the performance and lauded the artists for their outstanding portrayal of the characters. The play, written by Professor Sadiq Ahmed and directed by Qaiser Javaid, will continue to be staged at Alhamra until February 5, with free entry for the public.

The play "Paisa Bolta Hai" entertained and taught a profound moral lesson. Its engaging dialogue, compelling narrative and visually captivating scenes resonated deeply with the audience. The overwhelming response from the public highlighted their appreciation for Alhamra's efforts to promote quality theater and cultural activities.

Earlier in the day, Khalid Abbas Dar met with Tauqeer Haider Kazmi at his office. Kazmi discussed literary and cultural activities being organised at Alhamra during the meeting. Expressing his admiration, Khalid Abbas Dar remarked, "Those who work for literature and art are the true assets to this nation."

The Lahore Arts Council continues to be a beacon of artistic excellence, bringing thought-provoking and entertaining performances to the people of Lahore. "Paisa Bolta Hai" is another testament to Alhamra's commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural landscape in Pakistan.

