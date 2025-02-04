Alhamra Presents Captivating Play 'Paisa Bolta Hai'
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Lahore Arts Council, Alhamra, delighted audiences with the uproarious play "Paisa Bolta Hai" (Money Talks), a comedy that left the audience in splits.
The play, staged at Alhamra, showcased the exceptional talents of renowned actor Iftikhar Thakur, who captivated the audience with his impeccable performance. He was joined by artists from the Alhamra academy of Performing Arts, who had participated in a comedy theatre workshop and delivered their roles with finesse and flair.
The event was graced by Alhamra Executive Director Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, along with esteemed actors such as Khalid Abbas Dar, Aurangzeb Laghari, Mohsin Gillani, Javed Rizvi and Ashraf Khan among others.
The dignitaries thoroughly enjoyed the performance and lauded the artists for their outstanding portrayal of the characters. The play, written by Professor Sadiq Ahmed and directed by Qaiser Javaid, will continue to be staged at Alhamra until February 5, with free entry for the public.
The play "Paisa Bolta Hai" entertained and taught a profound moral lesson. Its engaging dialogue, compelling narrative and visually captivating scenes resonated deeply with the audience. The overwhelming response from the public highlighted their appreciation for Alhamra's efforts to promote quality theater and cultural activities.
Earlier in the day, Khalid Abbas Dar met with Tauqeer Haider Kazmi at his office. Kazmi discussed literary and cultural activities being organised at Alhamra during the meeting. Expressing his admiration, Khalid Abbas Dar remarked, "Those who work for literature and art are the true assets to this nation."
The Lahore Arts Council continues to be a beacon of artistic excellence, bringing thought-provoking and entertaining performances to the people of Lahore. "Paisa Bolta Hai" is another testament to Alhamra's commitment to fostering a vibrant cultural landscape in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Multiply Group reported 15% year-on-year EBITDA growth
MoEI partners with Shiba Inu to advance digital transformation
AD Ports Group signs 50-year land lease agreement with Al Ain Mills for grains s ..
Thani Al Zeyoudi visits Globalpharma in Dubai
Borouge mulling establishment of speciality polyolefins complex in China: CEO
International Day of Human Fraternity key to fostering tolerance, coexistence: M ..
TRENDS, Egyptian Senate highlight role of AI in shaping future
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves AED2 billion ‘Therme Dubai’ project
Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi declares 2025 as ‘Year of Ocean’
UAE leaders congratulate President of Sri Lanka on Independence Day
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises inaugural Heritage Forum f ..
Elon Musk reveals he is working to shut down USAID
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP Sukkur's prompt action reunites missing child with family8 seconds ago
-
Tahir elected President of Faisalabad Photojournalist Association10 seconds ago
-
Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity fuels Kashmir’s resistance: Altaf Hussain Wani12 seconds ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day: Hurriyat Leader thanks Pakistan, condemns India’s actions14 seconds ago
-
Dar thanks Pakistan for unwavering support, urges remember fallen leaders on Kashmir Day17 seconds ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed on Wednesday with zeal19 seconds ago
-
Alhamra presents captivating play 'Paisa Bolta Hai'24 seconds ago
-
PHC inaugurates first dedicated Inheritance Court27 seconds ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed nationwide: Qasim Noon30 seconds ago
-
The 9th multinational maritime exercise AMAN 2025 to commence from February 732 seconds ago
-
Dinar hospital observes world cancer day31 minutes ago
-
PHA displays banners expressing solidarity with oppressed Kashmiris31 minutes ago