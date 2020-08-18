Alhamra Presents "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Baatain" With Nayyar Ali Dada

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Tuesday presented another interesting episode of its monthly literary and cultural session "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" online through Zoom

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Lahore Arts Council (LAC) on Tuesday presented another interesting episode of its monthly literary and cultural session "Kuch Yaadain Kuch Batain" online through Zoom.

According to LAC spokesperson here, in the second online episode of the program, the world-renowned and greatest architect Nayyar Ali Dada was the guest speaker.

Nayyar Ali Dada shared his golden memories, experiences and observations with the audience.

LAC board of Governors Chairperson Moneeza Hashmi while quoting world-renowned architect Nayyar Ali Dada said that his services were unparalleled, he was proud and identity of the country.

She mentioned that Dada designed many magnificent buildings that had won many international awards from around the world.

The program was broadcast live on the Social Media Pages of Lahore Arts Council, which was watched and liked by a large number of viewers.