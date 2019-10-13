UrduPoint.com
Alhamra Promoting Artistic Skills Among Young Generation: Athar Khan

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 08:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Alhamra Art Centre is arranging evenings for the students of Alhamra academy of Performing Arts (AAPA) to showcase their talent to the public and promote artistic skills among the young generation.

This was stated by Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Athar Ali Khan in a statement issued here on Sunday.

He said that the AAPA was an exemplary teaching and learning institute for students of arts, as the LAC guarantees bright future of youth in the fields of music, dance, melody, float, guitar, harmonium, violin, sitar and other field of arts.

Athar said that Alhamra provides youth with advanced facilities for learning music and singing and plays a key role in promotion of art and culture.

At the Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts, more than 500 students were attending classes currently, he added.

