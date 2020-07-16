UrduPoint.com
Alhamra Provides Online Classes

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 03:01 PM

The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai has said that Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts was at the forefront of providing online services to its students in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Saman Rai has said that Alhamra academy of Performing Arts was at the forefront of providing online services to its students in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

According to spokesperson, she said that Alhamra was promoting peace and tolerance in the society by engaging youth in the process of learning art through its social media account.

Saman maintained that classical music was being taught in a very easy way in these classes as the modern technology had created new opportunities for vocal learning adding that more than 100 lectures were being prepared in music, painting, acting and other fields.

She said that Alhamra Academy was providing services in the fields of tabla, float, Sitaar,guitar, harmonium, Sarangi, keyboard, flute, dance, acting, drawing and music.

