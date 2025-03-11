Alhamra receives iconic portrait of Nahid Siddiqui

In a profound celebration of artistic legacy, Alhamra, Lahore Arts Council, has been gifted a limited-edition portrait of the legendary Kathak dancer Nahid Siddiqui, captured by award-winning French-Pakistani photographer Aun Raza

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a profound celebration of artistic legacy, Alhamra, Lahore Arts Council, has been gifted a limited-edition portrait of the legendary Kathak dancer Nahid Siddiqui, captured by award-winning French-Pakistani photographer Aun Raza.

This remarkable gesture, made possible with the generous support of Alliance Française Lahore and its Director, Fabrice Didier, underscores the deep and enduring bonds between Alhamra and the global artistic community.

Chairman Alhamra Razi Ahmed expressed his heartfelt appreciation for this invaluable contribution, emphasizing the power of visual storytelling in preserving cultural heritage. "Every brushstroke, every captured moment, every movement on stage is an echo of our artistic soul," he remarked. This portrait stands not just as an image but as a beacon - urging generations to embrace the transformative power of art with devotion.

He said Alhamra’s walls have long been adorned with the legacies of Pakistan’s greatest artists.

With an unyielding commitment to promoting Pakistani art and culture globally, Alhamra continues to strengthen its artistic connections worldwide, ensuring that the essence of its rich heritage transcends borders, he added.

Razi said this latest addition to Alhamra’s esteemed collection reaffirms its role as a cultural bridge, uniting diverse artistic voices and fostering an unbreakable dialogue between history and the future of the arts. As Alhamra’s dedication to creative excellence remains unwavering, this portrait of Nahid Siddiqui - an icon of grace, discipline, and passion - will stand as a testament to the boundless spirit of Pakistani culture, he added.

He said that with every stroke of creativity and every gesture of artistic generosity, Alhamra continues to illuminate the path for future generations, proving that art is not merely to be observed but to be lived, felt, and carried forward.